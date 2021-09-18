VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Reaches $1.25 on Top Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $80.43 million and $32,580.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00120033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00174357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.51 or 0.07032587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.00 or 0.99697552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00861012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002651 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,342,573 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

