Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

VSCO opened at $61.82 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.