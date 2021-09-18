VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.21

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.21 and traded as low as $59.03. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $59.05, with a volume of 5,098 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

