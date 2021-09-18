VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.21

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.21 and traded as low as $59.03. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $59.05, with a volume of 5,098 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.