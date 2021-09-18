VideoCoin (VID) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $94.02 million and $56,832.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016663 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,939,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

