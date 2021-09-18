VIDY Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $459,572.00 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. VIDY has a market cap of $18.50 million and approximately $459,572.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00131119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013175 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046932 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

