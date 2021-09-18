Vidya (VIDYA) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $160,730.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00131336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

