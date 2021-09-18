VIG Price Tops $0.0016 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, VIG has traded up 53.4% against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $1.44 million and $2,077.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001008 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 887,173,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

