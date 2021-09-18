VIMworld Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $58.44 million and $251,699.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00071795 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00122136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00174209 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

