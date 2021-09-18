VIMworld (VEED) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60,165.00

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $57.63 million and $60,165.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00070921 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00120322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.