Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Update

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 56,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Vince stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,114. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Vince has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. Vince had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vince will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

