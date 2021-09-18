VINchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. VINchain has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $285,349.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00059020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00132067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013186 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.