Vinci (EPA:DG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.02

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.02 ($107.08) and traded as low as €87.52 ($102.96). Vinci shares last traded at €88.13 ($103.68), with a volume of 933,254 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.71 ($122.02).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

