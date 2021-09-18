Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VCISY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, June 14th.

VCISY opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11. Vinci has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

