Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VCISY stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

