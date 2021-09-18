Virtue Poker (VPP) Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 62% higher against the dollar. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $12.99 million and $1.86 million worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00071155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00174324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.04 or 0.07128520 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.27 or 1.00092486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.07 or 0.00865145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

