Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Up 61.9% in August

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE VGI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,295. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 42,579 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 46,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.