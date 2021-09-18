Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s 9th Largest Position

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,223,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Visa worth $286,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,833,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.54 and a 200 day moving average of $229.48. The stock has a market cap of $431.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

