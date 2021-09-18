VITE Price Hits $0.0944 (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VITE has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. VITE has a market cap of $46.13 million and approximately $14.36 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,021,406,317 coins and its circulating supply is 488,835,207 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

