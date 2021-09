Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.93

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.93 and traded as high as $37.81. Vivendi shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 27,671 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93.

Vivendi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

