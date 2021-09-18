VouchForMe (IPL) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $293,439.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

