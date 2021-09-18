Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE IDE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 139.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,429 shares during the period.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

