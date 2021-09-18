VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VSEC. Sidoti assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of VSEC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 116,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,705. The company has a market capitalization of $585.15 million, a PE ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. Analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 94.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 13.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

