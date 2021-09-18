W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 117.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $16,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 42.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $402.48 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.25 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

