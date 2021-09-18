Waifu Token 1-Day Volume Tops $2,669.00 (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $2,669.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waifu Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00175241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.47 or 0.07166053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,296.96 or 0.99870643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00847550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,645,443 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using US dollars.

