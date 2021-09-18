Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Reaches $97.70 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $97.70 million and approximately $17.39 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002585 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.90 or 0.07222349 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00118599 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,499,802 coins and its circulating supply is 77,778,770 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

