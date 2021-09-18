Waltonchain (WTC) Price Up 21.6% Over Last Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $90.97 million and $16.26 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.22 or 0.07126368 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00118117 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,503,510 coins and its circulating supply is 77,782,478 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.