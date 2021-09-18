Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001942 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $179.97 million and $7.20 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00140669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.38 or 0.00510560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018341 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012883 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004235 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,632,555 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

