Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.22 Million

Brokerages predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce $163.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.25 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $180.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $830.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.05 million to $978.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $993.30 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,759 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $2,387,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $567,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 157,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

