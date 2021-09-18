WAX Achieves Market Cap of $494.21 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $494.21 million and approximately $23.77 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056179 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,785,389,591 coins and its circulating supply is 1,756,221,508 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

