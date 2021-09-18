WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, WAX has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $505.02 million and $32.32 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00055626 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,785,064,018 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,869,888 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

