Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after acquiring an additional 441,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,216,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W opened at $286.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.52. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at $40,096,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,224 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.