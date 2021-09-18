WaykiChain (WICC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.76 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $34.64 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00059149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00132416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.