Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 60.1% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 58,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 94.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 67,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.47 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

