WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Hits $2.51 on Major Exchanges

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded up 52.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, WEMIX has traded up 105.1% against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $308.80 million and approximately $90.23 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00005188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00072149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00121802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00174245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.22 or 0.07119037 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.18 or 1.00087075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.24 or 0.00851494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002645 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

