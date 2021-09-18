Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,152,000 after purchasing an additional 803,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 696,230 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

WAL stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

