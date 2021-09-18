Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EHI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 64,263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,828,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

