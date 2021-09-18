Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EHI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
