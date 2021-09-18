Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 878.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 374.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $168,000.

Shares of WIW stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $13.52.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

