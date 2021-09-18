Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $876.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $904.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $848.83. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

