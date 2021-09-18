Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after acquiring an additional 88,248 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after buying an additional 128,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,323,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW opened at $215.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.60 and its 200 day moving average is $226.43.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.