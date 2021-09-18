Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 1,665 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Shares of SUI opened at $194.07 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

