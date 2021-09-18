Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Decreases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,560 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $120,218,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $214.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.33. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $115.77 and a 12 month high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.