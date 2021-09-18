Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $17.87 Million Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,078 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.57% of 2U worth $17,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of 2U by 133.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,763 shares of company stock worth $3,444,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

