Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $19.28 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 231,266 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $506.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The firm has a market cap of $208.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $486.48 and a 200-day moving average of $471.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

