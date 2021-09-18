Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

NYSE MMM opened at $181.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.27. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.