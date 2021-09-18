Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $6.20 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 945.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852,735 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 816.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,029 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in CoStar Group by 924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,989,000 after buying an additional 3,181,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in CoStar Group by 836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after buying an additional 2,990,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $95.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

