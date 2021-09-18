Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $6.93 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,850,046 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.52.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

