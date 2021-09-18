Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $199.75 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

