Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $308.50 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.72 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 114.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.20 and its 200-day moving average is $310.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

