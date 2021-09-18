Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Makes New $6.47 Million Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 244,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.11% of Huntsman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

