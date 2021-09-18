Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Makes New Investment in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 464,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,007,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.16% of Mister Car Wash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Mister Car Wash news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,838.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $205,202,925.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

MCW stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

